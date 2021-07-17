Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 1,251 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of V.F. by 7,079.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 82,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81,415 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $956,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $937,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC opened at $77.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.45. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.