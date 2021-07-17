Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 7,151 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

