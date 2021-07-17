Polkastarter (POLS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.08 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $69.72 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00048145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00791986 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,202,582 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

