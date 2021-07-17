PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF) shares dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on PopReach from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64.

PopReach Corporation operates as a free-to-play mobile game publisher in North America, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company owns 14 game franchises, including Smurfs' Village, PAYDAY Crime War, Peak-Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations, and Kingdoms of Camelot.

