Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Down 81.5% in June

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 210.4 days.

Shares of Prada stock remained flat at $$6.70 during trading on Friday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79. Prada has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.