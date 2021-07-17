Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Down 81.5% in June

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 210.4 days.
Shares of Prada stock remained flat at $$6.70 during trading on Friday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79. Prada has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.67.
Prada Company Profile
