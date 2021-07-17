Presearch (PRE) Reaches Market Cap of $7.78 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and $115,396.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00377270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

