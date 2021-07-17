Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.04% of AutoZone worth $320,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,605.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,612.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,468.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.