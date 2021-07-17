Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,314,418 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314,418 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.99% of Howmet Aerospace worth $277,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.05. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

