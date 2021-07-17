Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,361,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,097,863 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Edison International were worth $372,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

