Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,553 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $284,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 258,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

