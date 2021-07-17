Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,973,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,789 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Cameco worth $331,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after acquiring an additional 218,233 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Cameco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,711,000 after acquiring an additional 932,088 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 946,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cameco by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 477,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.