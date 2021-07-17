Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,876,421 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,691,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,876,421 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.82% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $299,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

