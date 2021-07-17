Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,317,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $23.05 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

