Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $210.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.