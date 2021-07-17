Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $414.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $419.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

