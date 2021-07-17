Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $294.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.08 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

