Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $434,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

