Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $556.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $508.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.45 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.