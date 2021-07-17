Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 425 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $606.10 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $611.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $288.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,156,390 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

