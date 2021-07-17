Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Trinseo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Trinseo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 15.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. lifted their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,674,791. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

