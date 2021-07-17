Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,598 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SYNNEX by 140.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,161 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

