Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after buying an additional 124,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 51,152 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 803.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 478,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

