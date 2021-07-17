Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.28. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

