Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,116 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.