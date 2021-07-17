Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.460-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.830 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

