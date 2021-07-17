Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.77. Prologis has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $128.76.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

