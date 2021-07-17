Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 14,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 125,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Propel Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

