Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Provention Bio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Provention Bio by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,374 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.10 on Friday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $386.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.