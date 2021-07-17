Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 10 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 400.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEB opened at $3,930.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,265.69. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,624.50 and a 1-year high of $4,199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

