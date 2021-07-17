Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,144 shares of company stock worth $16,520,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

