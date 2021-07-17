Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $540,000 Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in California Resources were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in California Resources by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $133,920.00. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $12,012,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,928,132 shares of company stock valued at $164,544,142 in the last three months.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

