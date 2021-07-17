Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 98.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBAL opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.44 million, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.