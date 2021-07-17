Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 16,220 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,220 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of The Bancorp worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 419,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $912,800.00. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,820 shares of company stock worth $2,772,892. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.41.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

