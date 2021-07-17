Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,650 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.