Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches Market Cap of $8.92 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $18,584.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00100472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00144756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,369.90 or 1.00179585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

