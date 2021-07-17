PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

PUBM opened at $31.70 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $254,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

