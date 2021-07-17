PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.
PUBM opened at $31.70 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
