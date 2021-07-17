Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.16 ($117.84).

ETR:PUM opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €95.48. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €104.85 ($123.35).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

