Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,264 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,769,518.39. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

LNC stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

