Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 130,942 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $364,280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $166,375,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $58,633,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $47,975,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLS stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 90.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

