Putnam Investments LLC Sells 73,142 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,142 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NYSE:EBS opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.00. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

