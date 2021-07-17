Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Issued By Truist Securiti

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $12.41 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.15.

NYSE MLM opened at $351.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.53. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

