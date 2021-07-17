Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $118.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.59. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 191,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

