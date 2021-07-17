Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.75). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

BCYC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

BCYC stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.57. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $818.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $496,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,047.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,076. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

