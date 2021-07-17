Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBOE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,286 shares of company stock worth $4,404,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.