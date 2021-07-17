Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Increased by National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of GIL opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -235.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.66. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 56.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

