Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reduced by Analyst

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

NYSE VMC opened at $175.35 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

