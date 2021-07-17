Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TSM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $115.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $600.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

