Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60.

STNG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $30,213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $185,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

