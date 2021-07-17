Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Now Covered by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Investment analysts at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Westpark Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $187.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $111.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,891. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Qorvo by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.