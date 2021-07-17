QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QSEP remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 553,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,576. QS Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About QS Energy
