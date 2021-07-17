QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QSEP remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 553,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,576. QS Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

